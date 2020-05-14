Men are less likely to wear face masks because they are concerned about looking silly

%MINIFYHTMLc0253020a6e8897b248594b47a21e9ec19% Image: Shutterstock

Researchers at London Middlesex University and the Research Institute for Mathematical Sciences in Berkeley, California published a study on the relationship between gender and compliance with the recent demands of health officials wear a mask, A method to stop the spread of covid-19. The study found that men are less likely to wear a face mask, not for some practical reason, but because the men surveyed were embarrassed. Women were more likely to agree with the idea that wearing a mask is "Embarrassing, not great, a sign of weakness and stigma." The study found that men overall had higher levels of "negative emotion" when they actually wore a face mask. The test group consisted of more than 2,000 subjects with "slightly overrepresented" men and white people.

As a woman with many emotions, I can relate to the fact that men are now discovering the negative feelings that come with someone dictating what they can and cannot wear. Welcome, men, to a world where government officials can play a role in what they put into their bodies! It's fun here. I'm sure it's incredibly difficult to cope with what must seem like a wild new reality, but that's life. Men should probably be grateful that the government continues to focus on covering its face and not, for example, on the reproductive organs.

But because wearing a mask is literally a matter of life and death, it's time for men to follow the show. And fortunately, many men have worn protective covers on their faces since before the coronavirus started. Henrik Lundqvist, a New York Rangers goalie, wears a face mask every time he steps on the ice, because he's cool, manly, and strong. Both Spider-Man and Iron Man wore masks. Stone Cold Steve Austin, who I was told is a very cool white guy, wears a mask. Even Tom hardy, who is extremely cool and not weak, wears a face mask. Only unpleasant men refuse to wear masks.