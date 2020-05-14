Melissa Etheridge talks about the late son's struggle with opioid addiction, David Crosby talks

WENN / Avalon

Hours after the death of Beckett, 21, was announced, her singing mother voices her angst in a social media post, while her biological father denies the suggestion that her part was only to be a donor.

Up News Info –

Melissa EtheridgeThe son succumbed to his opioid addiction. A few hours after it was announced that Beckett, 21, had passed away, her singing mother spoke of her fight against addiction through a social media post.

On Wednesday May 13, the "Ain & # 39; t It Heavy" singer posted a long note on her Instagram account. "Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction," read his message. "My son Beckett, who was only 21 years old, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed today."

"He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken," he continued expressing his pain. "I am grateful to those who have approached me with condolences and I feel their love and their sincere pain. We struggle with what we could have done to save him, and in the end we know that he is no longer in pain."

<br />

Almost at the same time, Beckett's biological father David Crosby he reacted to the online suggestion that his part in his late son's life was just that of a sperm donor. After a Twitter user posted: "Respectfully, David was his donor. They didn't have a child" with him. He was the son of Melissa and Julie. They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other role. "He simply replied," Not true. "

David Crosby reacted to the suggestion that he was only a sperm donor

The 78-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member also shared a thought about the loss. In response to a tweet that said in part: "While I know you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a child. Sorry, I know you've had a difficult year," he noted, "Maybe it's a test." .

David Crosby shared thoughts on losing Beckett

The news of Beckett's death was first brought up by Melissa's team through a post on her Twitter account. "We are sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and that there will be no Concerts concert from home today," the brief statement said.

Beckett was Melissa's son with his ex-partner Julie Cypher. They had it in 1998 by artificial insemination. While Melissa and Julie initially kept their donor's identity secret, they later revealed that David was Beckett's biological father and daughter, Bailey Jean.