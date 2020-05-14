Melissa Etheridge reveals her son Beckett Cypher died at age 21 after losing his battle with opioid addiction

Hours after Melissa Etheridge's team revealed on social media that her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher had died, the Grammy winner released a statement about her heartbreaking loss. On Wednesday night, Etheridge wrote on Twitter that Beckett died of opioid addiction.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction," wrote the 58-year-old singer. "My son Beckett, who was only 21 years old, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed today."

Etheridge wrote that his son will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. She admitted that her heart is broken, but she is grateful for those who have approached her with their condolences.

the Come to my window The singer says she feels the sincere love and pain of those who approached her, and also confessed that she and her family are struggling with what they could have done to save Beckett.

"In the end, we know that he's out of pain now," Etheridge wrote. "I will sing again soon. It has always cured me. "

Etheridge and his former partner, Julie Cypher, met in 1986 on the set of the music video. Bring me some water. Cypher was married to Lou Diamond Phillips at the time, but when they broke up in 1990, Cypher began dating Etheridge.

Cypher and Etheridge welcomed their daughter Bailey in 1997, and Beckett was born two years later. The couple finally revealed that they used music legend David Crosby as a sperm donor.

After Etheridge and Cypher separated in 2000, the singer had a relationship with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels. The former couple welcomed twins in 2006: Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven. Melissa Etheridge is now married to Nurse jackie co-creator Linda Wallem.

Bailey Cypher visited Instagram on Wednesday to express her grief over the loss of her brother. The 23-year-old posted three childhood photos of herself and Beckett and wrote in the caption that she didn't know what to say.

"Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent, but I appreciate everyone who has come. I love you beckett Fly high and take care of us, "wrote Bailey Cypher.



