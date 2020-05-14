Melanie Griffith continues to show off her good genes inherited by Tippi Hedren: stuns at 62

Melanie Griffith continues to defy the laws of aging as it is clear that she has inherited good genes from her mother Tippi Hedren, who is impressive at 90 years old. Melanie is the mother of Dakota Johnson and all three women are revered for their beauty. Now, the photos of the working girl are going viral when Melanie was seen in Los Angeles, where she showed off her fabulous figure. Wearing a black sports tank and black leggings, Melanie showed off her abs and looked like she was thirty years younger than her age. Melanie Griffith has never had a public problem with her weight and she appears to be the same size as when she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 1989 on Working Girl. Melanie has three children and has always been slim.

Like many who are dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, Melanie has isolated herself in California and has gone out for fresh air and exercise. You can see that she had a facial mask around her neck, ready to wear if she had to come in contact with someone.

You can see several photos taken of Melanie Griffith when she was out of California below.

Dakota Johnson is well known for the Fifty Shades of Grey Movie trilogy. Melanie is best known for Working girl and Tippi Hedren is loved by fans around the world for his work on the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie The birds. You can see a beautiful photo of the three generations of successful and strong women: Tippi, Melanie and Dakota below.

Here is a sweet photo of Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson. Melanie has three sons: one son and two daughters: Dakota is the oldest.

Here is a beautiful photo of Dakota Johnson with her grandmother Tippi Hedren. Dakota Johnson's partner is Chris Martin of Coldplay and there is great speculation that the two may get married, but at the moment, they have not made any engagement announcements.

What do you think of the stunning photos of Melanie Griffith? Can you believe that she is 62 years old and that Tippi Hedren is 90 years old?

