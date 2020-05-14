Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Within their discreet plans for their upcoming second wedding anniversary!

Their second wedding anniversary is just around the corner, but it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will keep the celebration fairly discreet for obvious reasons. That does not mean that May 19 will not be special yet, this is how they will mark the day according to a source!

May 19 marks two years since Meghan and Harry's lavishly televised wedding everyone tuned in from around the world!

But although their exchange of votes was an international event, their two-year anniversary will be far from that.

The world has changed a lot since then, both abroad, due to the global pandemic and in their lives, as the couple gave up their royal titles and moved to Los Angeles with their baby to live a simpler life.

Similarly, they will also celebrate in a simpler way!

A source tells Up News Info that the anniversary of Meghan and Harry's wedding anniversary is next week, but there are no big and elegant plans, they are very sensible. Her favorite activity is cooking together at home so it's on the agenda. "

That's not to say that Harry won't make sure to give his wife a nice present.

Insider Information said "Harry is very romantic, he likes to give Meghan jewelry to celebrate special occasions, so you will get something thoughtful and tasteful from him."

But that's about the scope of the gift exchange, as they're not really the "collect stuff,quot; type.

The source emphasized that it is highly likely that they will choose a charity together and donate something in honor of their anniversary.

This is not a big surprise since Meghan and Harry have always been dedicated to philanthropic work and will continue to participate in the same way in charity despite the fact that they have given up their royal duties.

