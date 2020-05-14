McDonald & # 39; s outlines security measures for eating at its restaurants – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– When McDonald & # 39; s reopens dining areas at its restaurants, customers will find workers in masks and gloves, some seats locked to accommodate social distancing, and enclosed children's play spaces.

Employees will also spend more time disinfecting tables and other surfaces as the world's largest restaurant change seeks to adapt to the coronavirus.

All McDonald’s restaurants, whether owned by the company or operated as franchises, must implement the measures and follow state and local laws, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a press release.

