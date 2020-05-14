Matt Damon describes quarantined life in Ireland as "a fairy tale,quot;

When COVID-19 locks started worldwide in March, Matt Damon was in the midst of a new movie in Ireland. He was unable to return to the United States with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their three younger daughters, so the family has been quarantined in the town of Dalkey in Ireland.

During a recent interview with the radio station. Rotate 1038Damon spoke about life in the coastal city during the pandemic, describing it as "like a fairy tale." The Oscar winner said it is one of the most beautiful places he and his family have ever been, and that they have had no problem with shelter orders on the spot.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon stuns the local Irish radio station with a surprise interview https://t.co/IrjbRyzYO7 – BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 14, 2020

the Contagion Star explained that she was advised to stay less than two kilometers from her home during the closing.

"I mean two kilometers from here there are trees and forests and forests and oceans, I cannot think of any other place where you would prefer to be within a radius of 2 kilometers," he said.

Damon said that he and his family arrived in Dalkey just a few days before the city closed, so he hasn't had a chance to enjoy the full Dalkey experience yet. However, he made it to a local coffee shop and bookstore.

The actor said he quickly became friends with the barista at the local coffee shop, and she told him something she found "really interesting,quot; because one of her first jobs was working at a counter. Damon said the barista told him that the store is usually "very lively," but now he has a chance to really get to know his customers because everyone will come in for about five minutes and talk.

Damon also revealed that his oldest daughter Alexia, who is in New York, contracted the coronavirus but has since fully recovered. He said he will soon leave Ireland and return to Los Angeles with his wife and three younger daughters, and Alexia will be reunited with the family in California at the end of the month.

Matt Damon said everyone in his family is fine, and when everyone is back together they will try to figure out "what the hell are we going to do." He described the current situation as "a strange limbo we are all in."



