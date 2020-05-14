Mass. Issues new guidelines on who should be tested for the coronavirus

Massachusetts is expanding the group of people who they say should be tested for the coronavirus as the state increases its testing capacity.

%MINIFYHTML814842b315c6eb2c52d1736ea753405518%

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Charlie Baker announced new state guidelines recommending that even people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and anyone, regardless of whether they feel sick, be officially identified as a close contact of a If confirmed, they should contact their healthcare providers about being tested for the disease.

%MINIFYHTML814842b315c6eb2c52d1736ea753405519%

"Evidence remains obviously a critically important pillar in our battle against COVID-19 both now and in the future, especially as we begin to plan the reopening process," said Baker.

The new guidelines specifically list fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, headache, body aches, and loss of sense of smell or taste among potential symptoms of COVID-19. Other less common symptoms include things like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and inflammatory conditions like "COVID toe."

State authorities are now also recommending close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases to be tested, even if they are asymptomatic, "as soon as possible." Close contact is defined as:

Be within 6 feet of a COVID-19 kit for at least 10-15 minutes. Close contact can occur while caring for, living in, visiting, or sharing a health care waiting room or area with a COVID-19 case while the case was symptomatic or within 48 hours before the onset of symptoms.

Have direct contact with the infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case (eg, be coughed) without wearing the recommended personal protective equipment or PPE (eg, gown, gloves, mask, eye protection).

In a letter sent to healthcare providers and testing sites earlier this week, state health officials said close contacts may provide a letter or text from the state's contact monitoring team or a letter from a board of local health indicating that they need to be examined. . Close contacts are also required to quarantine for 14 days, even if your test comes back negative.

While the state has opened several driving test sites for emergency responders and other front-line workers, most Massachusetts residents must make an appointment through their health care provider to be tested.

If your facility can't offer a test, residents can get a referral and make an appointment to go to one of the state's 100+ test sites.

Under the new guidelines, asymptomatic individuals may be recommended to be tested "at the discretion of their healthcare provider, a state agency, or an employer."

%MINIFYHTML814842b315c6eb2c52d1736ea753405520%

The state had previously recommended that members of the general public seek evidence only if their symptoms were severe, despite the fact that most people infected with the disease show only mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. Baker said Wednesday that the approach resulted in "a lot of frustration and, in some cases, fear of the unknown,quot; and left health experts with "limited awareness of where the virus was."

However, management has worked to aggressively develop testing capabilities. Baker said Wednesday that state labs now have the capacity to perform about 30,000 tests per day. And during a press conference Thursday, he said the state hopes to increase capacity to 45,000 tests per day by the end of July.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had conducted a total of more than 410,000 tests and up to 15,000 in a single day. On a per capita basis, Massachusetts only follows Rhode Island, New York, and North Dakota for the highest test rate in the country. Somerville also became the first city in the state last month to offer free tests to all residents, even if they don't have symptoms.

"In fact, if Massachusetts were a country, we would be one of the countries with the most per capita evidence in the world," Baker said Wednesday.

Baker said Thursday that the state "is not conducting universal testing because our healthcare experts agree that the testing has its limitations and should be applied more strategically." He added that the universal tests were "frankly too far to trust our reopening."

The new expanded approach is "more achievable and recommended by our experts," Baker said.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.