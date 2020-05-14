WENN / Rob Rich

The actress-turned-fashion mogul filed for the emergency order on May 13 on the grounds that her estranged husband had given her May 18 as the Up News Info to move out of her apartment.

The coronavirus has proven to be an obstacle to Mary-Kate Olsen to divorce banker husband Olivier Sarkozy. A day after she filed for an emergency divorce petition, the fashion mogul and actress discovered that her application was denied on the grounds that "it is not essential."

New York court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz rejected Mary-Kate's request on Thursday, May 14. In a statement to the press, he noted for the first time that amid the court shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "we only accept essential / emergency matters for filing."

"The original submission was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential issues procedure," the spokesperson continued. "They resubmitted the request under the essential matters procedure and the matter was referred to the former judge of the State Supreme Court. They simply decided that it is not an essential matter, so they cannot present anything at this time."

The twin sister of Ashley Olsen She initially filed for divorce from her husband for five years in April. The New York Post reported that she claimed that their relationship "has been irretrievably broken." After being informed that the city courts were not accepting such cases due to the coronavirus blockade, she filed the emergency order.

In her petition, the 33-year-old woman accused her 50-year-old husband of having terminated the lease on her New York City residence without her consent, and expected her to move in by Monday, May 18. "I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the house we have lived in and if he succeeds, not only will I lose my house but I will also risk losing my personal property," he said.

While Mary-Kate had a pre-nup, Law & Crime Network President Rachel Stockman told ET: "Just because you have a prenup does not necessarily prevent you from taking everything you earned after marriage, unless it is part of the prenuptial agreement. "

"This is going to be a high-profile divorce and there is a lot of money at stake for both parties," Stockman added. "The prenuptial agreement will certainly take into account what happens during the divorce process and what he receives and what she receives."

Mary-Kate started dating Olivier in 2012. They got engaged in 2014 before exchanging wedding vows in November 2015. As for its consequences, an inside source told E! News: "He's gotten really ugly between them. He's done with the drama."