Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce details revealed

Mary-Kate Olsenhalf of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is going to divorce. You listened? It is great news for the former teen actor.luxury design. Yesterday she came out of a cashmere cocoon and gown dresses for file an emergency court order asking for relief in their divorce, which has been stalled due to the coronavirus. However, don't worry, she will leave her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy as rich as she entered.

The sources count We weekly that "Olsen's business interests and fortune are protected". Between The Row and the sales of Elizabeth and James, more residues of Full house and its often forgotten ignition WeedsOlsen probably could she will never go back to work and her children's children will remain rich as hell. As such, the emergency order pleads with the court to enforce its prenuptial agreement, regardless of the hasty circumstances.

In a rare 2017 Interview with The edition and Probably the only time she publicly addressed her husband, Mary-Kate admitted:

“I have a husband, two stepchildren and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner, I run the weekend. You find what helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned and then you're not productive. "

Do you think it was the kitchen dinner that served them? I am now placing bets in an effort to raise funds for Mary-Kate, in case the court reverses her emergency and prenuptial order. Without our help, how else would you recoup the cost of all those guest cigarettes? smoked at your 2015 wedding? Even his $ 500 million net worth can't take that kind of hit. [We weekly]

Bad bunny"Sometimes he says things!" He recently said some of those things, to Lamination Of stone Suzy Exposito, like the statement: "One of my goals is to be the voice of an animated character in Spanish." Dream big, buddy! As an aside, hthere is Ricky Martin about the Bad Bunny genius.

"He is a creative genius. Benito has reconfirmed the fact that music has no barriers. I think the way he does things connects at a deeper level, regardless of language and cultural differences. "

You are right, and I should say it! You can read the cover story, complete with photos taken by the bride Gabriela Berlingeri, here.