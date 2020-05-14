Mary-Kate Olsen loses offer to file an emergency divorce petition

Mary-Kate OlsenThe request to file an emergency divorce petition has been denied.

New York court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed the setback and told E! News that only "essential, emergency,quot; submissions are being accepted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz ruled Thursday that Olsen's emergency petition to initiate a divorce proceeding against Olivier Sarkozy It would not advance.

"The original submission was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential issues procedure," Chalfen tells us. "They resubmitted the request under the essential matters procedure and the matter was referred to the former judge of the State Supreme Court. They simply decided that it is not an essential matter, so they cannot present anything at this time."

On Wednesday, May 13, the former child star submitted documents claiming that he had initially attempted to file for divorce a month earlier, but was unable to do so due to restrictions put in place after the COVID-19 outbreak.