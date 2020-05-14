Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner expresses concern over NHL return: "What if someone gets sick and dies?"

While playing "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,quot; this week, Toronto forward Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner, conveyed the same fears everyone has regarding the return of sports and, to be honest, normal life.

"Well buddy, imagine," he said on his Twitch broadcast. "What I thought about this is, 'OK, I'm sad to start all over again. We're going to rock'. But what if someone gets sick and dies? What happens? It's horrible to think about that. , but still ".

The NHL halted its 2019-20 season on March 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While everyone, including Marner, is eager to see the return of sports, there is still the problem of keeping players, staff, production teams, and others healthy. While most NHL players are generally healthy people, some, as Marner pointed out, have underlying health issues, such as his former London Knights (OHL) teammate and current Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi. , who is type 1 diabetic.

"I like it if he succeeds," said Marner. "It's in one, like bad."

Testing will be a critical component of the NHL return. During a May 1 appearance on CHED radio in Edmonton, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly stressed the importance of keeping players safe without putting pressure on local communities.

"We are going to need to have access to the evidence, and we are going to make sure that we do not access the evidence, even privately, if the availability of the evidence is a problem in the community," Daly said. "We will not evaluate asymptomatic players before symptomatic people who cannot be tested. It is something we will not do."

One of the many options NHL is looking to get back up and running is "core cities." Although Toronto was mentioned in that scenario, Marner offered his opinion on another city that has been mentioned as a leader.

"The other possibility I have heard is Columbus (Ohio)," he said with a bit of disdain, adding: "Columbus compared to Las Vegas or Orlando? We are going to lower it a bit."