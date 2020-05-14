Man accused of overdosing on death of N.H. 22 years pregnant with twins

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) – A man has been charged with the death overdose of a woman who was pregnant with twins, police in New Hampshire said.

A Sullivan County Superior Court judge ordered Christopher Santolucito, 36, of Claremont, held without bond on Wednesday in connection with the February death of Kacey Grizzaffi, 22, of Lebanon.

Christopher Santolucito faces several charges, accused of selling fentanyl to a woman who died of an OD. According to Claremont police, that woman was pregnant with twins at the time. Santolucito's charges also include "Second Degree Assault x2 (fetus death)." #WMUR pic.twitter.com/frQxuoaE63 – WMUR TV (@ WMUR9) May 13, 2020

Santolucito faces two charges of selling a substance represented as heroin; two counts of selling a substance represented as fentanyl; a sales count of a substance represented as heroin, the result of death; a count of sale of substance represented as fentanyl, the result of death; and two second-degree assault charges related to the stillbirth of the two Grizzaffi fetuses.

Claremont police said they believe Santolucito gave Grizzaffi the drugs just before his death, which was caused by the toxicity of fentanyl.

Initially, the police accused Santolucito of conspiracy to commit sales of a controlled drug.

On Thursday, he left a phone message seeking comments from Santolucito's lawyer.

