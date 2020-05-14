Home Local News Man accused of overdosing on death of N.H. 22 years pregnant with...

Man accused of overdosing on death of N.H. 22 years pregnant with twins

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Man accused of overdosing on death of N.H. 22 years pregnant with twins
%MINIFYHTMLe87d2129aed9a09afb917d14ae6bb56e16%

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) – A man has been charged with the death overdose of a woman who was pregnant with twins, police in New Hampshire said.

%MINIFYHTMLe87d2129aed9a09afb917d14ae6bb56e17%

A Sullivan County Superior Court judge ordered Christopher Santolucito, 36, of Claremont, held without bond on Wednesday in connection with the February death of Kacey Grizzaffi, 22, of Lebanon.

Santolucito faces two charges of selling a substance represented as heroin; two counts of selling a substance represented as fentanyl; a sales count of a substance represented as heroin, the result of death; a count of sale of substance represented as fentanyl, the result of death; and two second-degree assault charges related to the stillbirth of the two Grizzaffi fetuses.

Claremont police said they believe Santolucito gave Grizzaffi the drugs just before his death, which was caused by the toxicity of fentanyl.

Initially, the police accused Santolucito of conspiracy to commit sales of a controlled drug.

On Thursday, he left a phone message seeking comments from Santolucito's lawyer.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

%MINIFYHTMLe87d2129aed9a09afb917d14ae6bb56e18%

Near

Boston.com News Alerts

Sign up to receive email alerts from Boston.com and receive coronavirus news and late-breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Thanks for registering!

Boston Globe Media privacy policy

%MINIFYHTMLe87d2129aed9a09afb917d14ae6bb56e19%%MINIFYHTMLe87d2129aed9a09afb917d14ae6bb56e20%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©