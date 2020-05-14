Malaysia files charges against producer of "Wolf of Wall Street,quot; in 1MDB case

BANGKOK – A Malaysian court on Thursday dismissed money laundering charges against Hollywood producer Riza Aziz, a stepson of the country's disgraced former prime minister, Najib Razak, under a deal in which it will return assets worth more than $ 107 million.
Mr. Riza, whose Red Granite Pictures produced the Oscar-nominated movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," had been accused of laundering $ 248 million in embezzled money from a government investment fund while under the control of his stepfather.
The charges were part of a billions of dollars scandal involving Najib and his wasteful family members who toppled his government two years ago. But the shifting political tides have brought their allies back to power, and some critics questioned whether dropping the charges against Riza was a sign that the new government was preparing to be easy on Najib.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, which investigated the case, said Mr. Riza's agreement to return the assets from abroad was "an alternative to the charges against him."
A Kuala Lumpur court accepted the prosecution's request that the five charges against Mr. Riza be dismissed, technically a "discharge that does not amount to an acquittal." He faced up to five years in prison for each charge.
The charges could be reinstated if it does not comply with the terms of the agreement, the anti-corruption commission said in a statement. Details of the settlement were not made public, but the prosecutor in the case, Gopal Sri Ram, told the court that the government would receive a "substantial sum,quot; from Mr. Riza.
Mr. Riza's lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. They previously maintained that he had done nothing wrong and that he was "collateral damage in a political crusade to jail his stepfather."
Mr. Riza faced charges along with his mother, stepfather, and a lifelong friend, Jho Low, in the disappearance of up to $ 4.5 billion from a government investment fund, known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
The $ 248 million Mr. Riza received was transferred from Swiss accounts to a Red Granite bank account in amounts ranging from $ 1.2 million to $ 133 million, according to the charges against him.
Authorities did not explain why Mr. Riza was required to return less than half of the $ 248 million he was accused of laundering.
The scandal sparked outrage in Malaysia, and Najib was removed in 2018. replaced by his former mentor, former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
Upon assuming office, Mr. Muhyiddin met with the United National Organization of Malaysia, Mr. Najib's ruling party, raising concerns that the former leader and his associates would be treated favorably in the corruption case.
Under the command of Mr. Mahathir, government prosecutors filed charges against Mr. Riza, Mr. Najib and others who are said to have been involved in the theft of money from the government of the investment fund, known as 1MDB.
The United States Department of Justice, which tracked the movement of billions of dollars from the fund, charged Red granite photos of using some of the stolen money to produce "Dumb and Dumber To,quot; and "Daddy’s Home,quot;, as well as "The Wolf of Wall Street,quot;.
Authorities say $ 731 million in government funds, the majority from 1MDB, was deposited into Mr. Najib's own bank accounts. When that was made public, he claimed that most of it was a gift from a member of the Saudi royal family.
In raids on Mr. Najib's properties and His wife, Rosmah Mansor, police confiscated up to $ 273 million in cash, jewelry, and luxury handbags.
Mr. Najib has been charged with over 40 criminal charges and it is now being tested on some of them.
Government critics asked the new attorney general, Idrus Harun, to explain the decision to dismiss the charges against Mr. Riza. Mr. Idrus could not be reached for comment.
"It appears that this has something to do with UMNO, Najib Razak's political party, and his return to power earlier this year, rightly or wrongly," said Syahredzan Johan, lawyer and secretary of an opposition party. . "An explanation would help dispel people's negative perception."