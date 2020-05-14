Malaysia drops charges against producer in settlement – Up News Info

Money laundering charges against The wolf of Wall Street Producer Riza Aziz was abandoned by a Malaysian court in exchange for the return of assets abroad, worth $ 107.3 million. Aziz is the founder and CEO of Red Granite Pictures and was initially arrested in July last year for his alleged role in dubious funding deals related to Hollywood's success in 2013. He is also the stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib. Razak, who was previously arrested.

According to local reports today, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said that dropping the charges against Aziz does not amount to an acquittal and that they could resurface if he does not comply with the terms. Last July, he was charged with $ 248 million money laundering linked to the Malaysian Development BHD (1MDB) and pleaded not guilty.

Under the agreement, Aziz "is required to pay a compound to the government under Section 92 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illicit Activities Act 2001, which is punitive as an alternative to the charges that have been brought against him, "as reported in a statement by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

In 2018, a government task force said Najib's arrest was related to a suspicious multi-million dollar transfer to his bank account from SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary, which is the fund that US investigators. USA They previously alleged that it was used to divert hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments for Najib and his family, including funding for the movie Martin Scorsese and other films on the Red Granite board. Following the investigation in the United States, Red Granite in 2018 agreed to return $ 60 million to the US government. But he denied intentionally acting.