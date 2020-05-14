Lucy Hale & # 39; Way Too Protective & # 39; to have & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; brought without it

The Aria Montgomery painter hopes she'll get involved as a producer if the popular teen drama mystery thriller and TV series revives with a whole new cast one day.
Up News Info –
Actress Lucy Hale I would love to see a spin-off series based on his hit American TV show. "pretty Little Liars"- as long as it has been incorporated to produce it.
The star will meet castmates Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Tyler Blackburn, Ian Harding, Shay mitchell, Janel Parrishand Sasha Pieterse for an upcoming live stream of the Covid-19 fundraiser for Feeding America nonprofit on Friday, May 15, 2020.
In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Lucy said the virtual meeting was "obvious" since all the stars have a lot of free time while trapped in the running of the bulls, and she went on to reflect on the future of the franchise, which is sure to be revived. .
"We are in a quarantine that we thought would last a couple of weeks. Anything is possible right now," he said of a possible big-screen project. "I don't rule anything out, (but) I feel like we would need a little more time to get through. I feel like we would get more out of that if we were, like, 10 years later."
Lucy continued, "I feel like they're going to do a spin-off or something like that before. I don't know. I'm so protective of this show. So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I protect it too much. "
The actress played Aria Montgomery in the teen drama series, about a group of friends harassed by a mysterious figure named "A" who threatens to expose her deepest secrets.
The "Pretty Little Liars" reunion event, organized through Cast4Good, begins Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the broadcast here.