Lucario was 63 years old – Up News Info

Japanese actress, voice actress, and television presenter Kumiko Okae (nee Kumiko Owada) died Thursday in a Tokyo hospital of complications from pneumonia caused by the COVID-19 virus. He was 63 years old and his death was confirmed by his administration office.

Okae entered the hospital on April 3 with a high fever. Her condition was complicated by radiation therapy to which she underwent in January after breast cancer surgery.

Okae voiced the character of "Jenny" in the 2005 film Pokémon: Lucario and the mystery of Mew. Her voice credits include the 1997 animated film adaptation. The Flanders Dog as Elina and Studio Ghibli The cat returns (2002) as Haru's mother, Naoko. He was also Ryouko in the adaptation of Chikako Urano's 2005 live-action series Attack No. 1 volleyball sleeve.

Born in the Setagaya prefecture of Tokyo, Okae made his television debut on the Tokyo broadcast system. Omitsu in 1975. She appeared in many live-action series, including Ten Made Todoke and Japan Broadcasting Corporation Renso Game. She was a host in the Hanamaru market morning program from 1996 to 2014.

Her most recent credits include the 2017 miniseries. My lover's secret for NTV and the Fuji TV detective drama Lucky seven (2012-).

Survivors include her husband, actor Baku Ohwada, and her daughter, Miho, an actress.