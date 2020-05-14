Luca Guadagnino Ready To Lead Universal's Universal Scarface 'Reboot – Up News Info

Call me by your name Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino is now ready to direct Universal Pictures' reimagining of Scarface.

%MINIFYHTML6ed766b96a08e67e82ed3845dd2e586c19%

The studio has been in development on the project for quite some time, since 2011, with David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua previously attached to the directors, as Up News Info has broken the news on this project at various points. United Artists released the 1932 movie Howard Hawks-Richard Rosson, while Universal released the 1983 movie Brian De Palma, starring Al Pacino as the Cuban gangster Tony Montana.

In 1932 Scarface, an Italian (Paul Muni) took over Chicago, and in the new version of De Palma, Montana cornered cocaine trafficking in Miami in the 1980s, only to be consumed by it.

The new movie will take place in Los Angeles. Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the latest version of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio.

Scarface It will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will be executive producer alongside Marco Marabito. Senior Vice President Brian Williams will also be executive producer for Dylan Clark Productions.

Universal's senior vice president of production Jay Polidoro and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

%MINIFYHTML6ed766b96a08e67e82ed3845dd2e586c20%

Guadagnino is also attached to make a sequel to Call me by your name entitled find me with original photo stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg returning.

Guadagnino is represented by WME and Goodman, Schenkman LLP.