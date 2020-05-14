Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, county health director says the masks are "required" – Up News Info

The day after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti claimed that everyone in the city was mandated to wear outdoor masks, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said the same restriction applies across the county.

"Our Health Officer's order is very clear," said Ferrer at his COVID briefing Thursday. "Masks are, in fact, mandatory throughout the county when you are away from home, not with members of your household and in any kind of contact with other people."

"We are all required to wear those cloth covers," the director continued.

Both officials saw an exception for individual exercise, such as jogging. In that case, Garcetti said, residents must have a mask with them and be prepared to put it on.

During Garcetti's Q&A on Wednesday, a member of the media asked him when the masks went from being a recommendation to a requirement.

"It wasn't just harsh advice before. It was always a mandate," said the mayor. "I am proud that L.A. leads that movement in this country. We require that all people … wear face masks when you are around other people you don't live with. "

"It is not about the government doing something to us," Garcetti reasoned. "It is about collective decisions."

And, Garcetti recalled, "one percent of people can ruin this for everyone else."