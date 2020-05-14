Los Angeles County will not be locked up for 3 months – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti reiterated Wednesday that the city and county will not be closed for another three months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, again clarifying the statements made Tuesday by the director of public health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

"That is not what I heard, that is not what I expect and that is not what I expect," he said.

As of Wednesday, beaches in Los Angeles County reopened for active recreational use, joining a list of other public outdoor spaces, such as golf courses and trails, that have recently been reopened.

"That gives us the spiritual food we need, gives us the material prosperity that many of us miss, and gives us hope that our economy and health can recover in the coming days," said Garcetti.

And, on Wednesday, Garcetti announced that all retail stores, from electronics to beauty shops, could reopen for pickup and delivery on the sidewalk or at the door. He also said that all manufacturing supporting retail stores would also be allowed to reopen, at reduced capacity, according to ongoing health orders.

"These are big steps," said Garcetti.

The Mayor also announced that tennis and pickleball courts, archery ranges, equestrian centers, airplane model areas, and community gardens will open Thursday. Complete guidance for local businesses can be found online.

And, starting Saturday, neighborhood streets will be temporarily closed to cars as part of the city's Slow Streets Program, allowing for safer pedestrian traffic.

"These are great steps, but they also carry great responsibility," Garcetti said. "But I am confident that we can make these changes and face it head-on, not only with the threat of this virus, but with the hope of this moment with these new permits."

He also clarified the city's facial coverage order, which will now require facial coverage in places where people are in close contact with people they don't live with.

"In a nutshell, bring your mask every time you leave the house," said Garcetti. "You never know when you will meet someone around the corner from a park and see someone."

The mayor said the city's updated Safer at Home order does not have an expiration date and still includes guidelines for social distancing, face coverage and other requirements aimed at stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.

"It bothers me when I hear people say, 'Oh, those are just older people,'" Garcetti said. “Did you know that many of the people who are dying are our parents, our grandparents, and our neighbors? Many of them are veterans who have served our country, and even if they have fewer years left on their calendar than some of us, each of those years is precious. ”

The city of Los Angeles saw 545 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,610.