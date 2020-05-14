Los Angeles County Launches Hotline to Report Businesses Violating Orders to Stay Home – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County wants to hear from you about any business that violates coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Los Angeles County posted an announcement Thursday on its Twitter page to remind residents that they can inform officials of any local businesses that may be violating the "Safer at Home,quot; guidelines by calling a toll-free number.

The tweet read, "We know that companies are working hard to fulfill #SaferAtHome's requests, but if you need to report a company for noncompliance, call 888-700-9995 Monday through Friday (8 am to 5 pm)." .

An online form was released in March for the "Complaint Intake Form for Alleged Businesses in Violation of Home Security Order,quot; in the city and asks informants to provide information such as name, phone number, address and email address of any alleged infringer.

Last month, the county unveiled a relief fund for small businesses affected by the coronavirus shutdown, with an initial amount of $ 12 million for the fund from county taxpayers.

The reaction to Thursday's tweet was overwhelmingly negative, from expletives and memes to humorous GIF images expressing discontent with the county's messages.

