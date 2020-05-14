Los Angeles County Fair Canceled For The First Time Since World War II – Up News Info

Another major event has fallen into the COVID-19 pandemic, as the 2020 Los Angeles County Fair announced today that it will cancel the event for the first time since World War II.

%MINIFYHTML5df8c066e0f5cf9414fc36af188d7f7219%

Scheduled for September 4-27 at the Pomona Fairplex, the event ‘features music, attractions, food and showcases the California farming community. Acts like Pitbull, Chicago and Juanes played the fair last year.

"My heart is heavy, for our guests who come out to make memories, our suppliers who trust the circuit just for their income and our employees who work so hard throughout the year to create this special event," Fairplex

President / CEO Miguel Santana said in a statement. “The Los Angeles County Fair is an iconic event celebrating the best of Southern California. He is loved by many. But we had to take into account the health and safety of

everybody."

Related story & # 39; Station 19 & # 39; Season 3 Finale: Showrunner Krista Vernoff on Andy's shocking discovery and what's in store for next season

The fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022. The event started in 1922 and was canceled for World War II from 1942 to 1947. The fair also closed for one day on September 11, 2001, following the terrorist attacks on that day.

%MINIFYHTML5df8c066e0f5cf9414fc36af188d7f7220%

The fair generally attracts more than a million visitors during its 19-day duration, and organizers said it has an economic impact of approximately $ 328 million for the county. The Los Angeles County Fair is one of the largest county fairs in the United States.

"Like many of you, I grew eagerly anticipating the opening of the Los Angeles County Fair each year, and I appreciate my family's memories of this special annual event," said County Supervisor Hilda Solis. “Unfortunately, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Los Angeles County Fair due to our current public health crisis. We must make these sacrifices in the short term to preserve the health of the people we love. We do this to protect our communities. I am sure that once we get through this challenging time, we will become stronger and appreciate even more the things we love and

We appreciate."

The Los Angeles County Fair is one of the largest county fairs in the United States. Beyond entertainment, the event is known for petting zoos and contests for hobbyist canners and home-grown vegetable growers.

The Fair is operated by the Los Angeles County Fair Association, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation.