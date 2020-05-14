Lori Harvey DUMPS Future and starts dating her FRIEND !! (Twitter merger of the future)

Lori Harvey and Future are officially over, and the daughter of the legendary funny Steve Harvey is now dating her friend, MTO News reported.

There have been rumors that the couple broke up for months. But now those rumors seem to have been confirmed by Future, who had a crisis on Twitter yesterday.

According to online reports, Future found out that Lori Harvey has been dating one of her friends. And passed out on Twitter.

The Freebandz rapper wrote that he feels "disrespected,quot;. Then the father of 10 children suggested that Lori was "tearing the homie apart."

Look:

Future and Lori Harvey had been dating for almost a year, and it was pretty serious. For a time, Steve Harvey's daughter even moved into the Future Beverly Hills Penthouse condo.

But reports began circulating a couple of months ago, the two separated, shortly before quarantine.

So we know what you're wondering: which "friend,quot; of Future's is Lori dating? No one knows for sure, but social media reports say he is dating an "entertainment executive."