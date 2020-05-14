Little Elm Police reveal photo of Cadillac XT4 driven by suspect in raid assault – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Police today released a photo of the car, which they say belongs to a man who attacked a racer on Tuesday morning in Little Elm.

It happened near Union Park Boulevard and Fishtrap Road in the Union Park subdivision in northern U.S. 380 in Little Elm.

Police said the woman's attacker was dressed in black, wearing a black sweatshirt and a black-and-white scarf around her face. He is between 5 '# 11 "and 6,quot; tall and between 240 and 270 pounds.

The victim defended himself, potentially injuring the subject. When his attacker fled the scene, nearby video cameras recorded his car.

Police said it is a 2019 or 2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium in Twilight Blue.

Frisco police said their officers are talking to Little Elm about the similar lightning attack they had in February. In that assault, a 54-year-old woman was injured by a man while jogging in The Trails neighborhood.

After speaking to the victim, detectives were able to obtain a better description of the alleged suspect.

The victim in the Frisco case described the suspect as a stocky / burly man about 5 "6 to 5,quot; 7 "who had a different leg walk. He was dressed in black at the time of the assault.

The Little Elm Police Department is asking anyone who sees this vehicle or someone who fits the description with recent injuries to call the department at 214-975-0460.