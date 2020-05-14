Lisa Berger and Sarah Penna's Frolic Media signs first sight deal with CBS TV Studios – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Frolic Media, an entertainment media company co-founded by former E! President Lisa Berger and former AwesomenessTV executive Sarah Penna have signed a first agreement with CBS Television Studios. In addition, the company, dedicated to everything related to romance, has hired former Dynamic Television executive Elena Blekhter as director of TV and Cinema. Blekhter was a scripted content director at Dynamic, where she developed and co-produced for the upcoming Netflix series. Ginny and Georgia.

Under the pact, Frolic will develop female-focused content for streaming and streamers.

Frolic Media, a media company and website that has built a community of romance space authors, bloggers, book programmers, and storytellers, is led by Berger, a veteran traditional media executive, and Penna, a Digital media entrepreneur who recently sold her latest company, BigFrame, to DreamWorks.

Formed in 2018, Los Angeles-based Frolic serves the $ 1 billion romance industry in the US alone. USA, Aimed at the youngest segment of romance fans, ages 25-39. In 2019, Frolic launched a podcast network focused on romance. His community has grown to more than 100,000 on all platforms and 10 million in his network of influence. The company is represented by UTA.

Berger previously served a nine-year term as president of E! where he guided successful series without scripts like The girls next door, keeping up with the Kardashians and its ramifications and night program Chelsea lately. Before E!, She was a creative executive at Fox Television Studios and MTV. Before setting up Frolic, she served as a Strategic Creative Consultant at AwesomenessTV, where she met Penna, and prior to that, she spent a year as EVP Alternative Series, Specials, and Late-Night on ABC.