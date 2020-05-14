Lili Reinhart Coming of Age Drama from Amazon Studios 'Chemical Hearts' Hits Prime this Summer – Up News Info

Amazon Studios has announced that Chemical Hearts, the leading and executive drama produced by RiverdaleLili Reinhart is coming to Prime Video on August 21.

The film follows Henry Page (Austin Abrams), 17, who has never been in love. He imagines himself to be a romantic, but the kind of unique love he hoped for hasn't happened yet. Then on the first day of the senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it looks like all of that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school newspaper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. How When he discovers the heartbreaking secret that has changed his life, he falls in love with her, or at least with the person he thinks he is.

Richard Tanne (Southside with you) directed, produced and written Chemical Hearts. Alex Saks is also producing. Pic also stars Austin Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena, and C.J. Hoff