Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter explains why she's not making another man famous after YFN Lucci Fiasco

Reginae Carter has decided to dramatically change her life after her humiliating separation from YFN Lucci.

Reginae appears on the hit reality show, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle with Toya Johnson, and recently revealed that the next person she dates would not be on TV with her.

The model and actress stated that she made YFN Lucci famous, and that she will not do that for another man.

Lil Wayne's daughter confessed, "I will not bring guys to the show. I am not making anyone famous. I am not going to put anyone else. It's hard to go out in Atlanta: everyone knows everyone … I feel like I need to go to Los Angeles; It's like, probably, the only place I can go. It's hard to figure out who's real and who's fake. All I can tell myself and other people is to keep checking your bank account. "

She also spoke about her career and said that her goal is to become an actress.

She revealed why: “I just want to have fun with the music. Honestly, I only made music with my friends and my father and I had songs. I made a song after my breakup, which will also be shown on (T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle).

What people don't know is that we filmed right after my breakup, so they understood it, fresh out of (a relationship). You are going to hear about it, but you will also see me grow and enter into myself and do my own businesses and grow everywhere. So with music, I just play a little bit with music. I don't take that as important because I don't feel like that's my industry. Acting is what I want to do. Fashion is what I want to do. "

Reginae concluded with, "That's why I gravitate so much in acting, and I do a lot with it because it's like my own lane. My dad makes music, my mom (she's a businesswoman). I feel like (acting) is my own lane. People can see me for my talent and they don't see me as Lil Wayne's daughter or Toya's daughter, this or that. They can see me as the actress I am. "

Reginae seems to have learned a lot.



