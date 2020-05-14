Lil Wayne breaks the engagement with the 250 pound model! (BBW photos)

Rapper Lil Wayne reportedly ended his rumored engagement to Australian BBW model La & # 39; Tecia Thomas.

The couple were rumored to have gotten engaged in October. La & # 39; Tecia was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger, and now she is not.

In several photos published on his social media platform, La & # 39; Tecia's left hand has been seen notably naked.

At the time of their engagement, one of La & # 39; Tecia's friends told MTO News. "Wayne fell in love [with Latecia] the first day, and so did Latecia."

The couple never officially confirmed their relationship with the public, but there had been rumors about their very serious behind-the-scenes relationship for quite some time.

She is signed with the Wilhamena model. According to online reports, she currently weighs 220 pounds and is 16. She also describes herself as a positive body activist.

Now that Lil Wayne is single, will the ladies be lining up to date him?