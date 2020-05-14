Life on the Front Line: Boston EMTs share their experience during COVID-19

"Difficulty breathing."

"Difficult breathing."

Those are just a few of the descriptions given to Boston EMS members when they answer a call for someone struggling with the effects of coronavirus. But with the COVID-19 damage range can inflict on the bodyEmergency medical technicians often do not have a clear picture of the patient's situation until they arrive on the scene.

LaToya Lewis-Guy, an EMT with Boston EMS, recalled responding to a call in recent weeks by a woman, a mother, who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus and was reported to be having difficulty breathing.

"It almost seemed like he was trying to figure out," Should I cough or should I breathe? "Lewis-Guy told Boston.com.

The woman's family was gathered around her, clearly affected as they watched her struggle with the devastating impacts of the virus.

"The reality was that we would take her to the hospital: families cannot go to hospitals with patients, they cannot even see patients in the hospital, is this our goodbye? And I think it is at that moment that those people They realize that "this is real," Lewis-Guy said when answering calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis-Guy has worked as an EMT in Boston for almost five years, and she said that she would not normally describe herself as an emotional person. But scenes like that are affecting, he said.

"Sometimes we don't have an idea of ​​gravity until we see it physically," he said of working on the coronavirus front lines. "So every call is honestly different."

Boston EMS began preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 spreading in the city in January, when reports of the outbreak in China began, Chief Jim Hooley told Boston.com. The work done was primarily to update and review the plans the department had established in 2014 to prepare for Ebola, should it come to Boston.

When it became clear that COVID-19 was spreading beyond China, more preparations were made.

"We did more training on viral infections and more training on using PPE for drop precautions, what does that mean and the potential for pandemics," Hooley said of monitoring the outbreak in China.

When the first case of coronavirus was identified in a Boston resident in early februaryBoston EMS was able to do some testing for a while, he said. When calls to the 911 call center reporting respiratory symptoms such as those associated with the virus arrived, he could be asked if the person had recently traveled to a city or region known to have community spread.

But as the outbreak spread beyond China, it became clear that the travel history alone couldn't rule out the virus's potential.

Attention focused on looking for symptoms and whether known close contacts had been exposed.

"We are starting to prepare for that," Hooley said of stepping up drop precautions for his crews.

The number of calls in which the coronavirus was confirmed or suspected, requiring responding crew members to put on full personal protective equipment to protect against drops, only continued to increase exponentially.

"We go from a couple a week to over a hundred a day," Hooley said.

On May 4 alone, Boston EMS had 334 total incidents to which they responded, 176 of which were situations in which the patient ended up being transported to a Boston hospital.

Of that number, 133 were suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients, where the crew took full precautions for the drops (masks on patients and masks, masks and gowns on crews) and notified the hospital that the patient would need to isolate upon arrival. .

Photos of the first lines: #BEMS Emergency medical technicians and paramedics have answered more than 1,700 calls to # COVID-19 positive patients in the @CityOfBoston. pic.twitter.com/lG9QamVdAN – Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) May 1, 2020

As of May 7, Boston EMS had responded with the complete COVID-19 team in 5,721 responses where the disease was confirmed or suspected.

And while general calls for emergency medical services have decreased during the pandemic, Boston EMS says widespread infection in the city has made the job on each call more demanding for paramedics and EMS technicians.

"It is this invisible entity that we are trying to stop,quot;

EMT Ryan McLoughlin and Aimee Perez, Ambulance 13, and EMT Michael Devlin, Special Ops, in a response downloading a stretcher. —Boston EMS

Boston EMS has built a "major infectious disease office,quot; within the department, Hooley said, staffed by nurses and doctors who serve as "officers,quot; for infection control.

"We are trying to be very aggressive in depleting any potential exposures and don't hesitate if we have to quarantine people or wait until we receive proof," he said. "If you're not feeling well, maybe it's going to be seasonal allergies, maybe it's your accelerated asthma." But there is no harm, there is no fault. We're going to ask him to stay out until we get proof and we can be sure that's the case. "

Hooley and his team members said the responsibility to be cautious, on and off the job, with the community and colleagues is well understood.

"They really depend a lot on each other here now," said the head of their department. "It is this invisible entity that we are trying to stop."

Protecting against the virus is a team effort, emergency medical technicians agreed. They have to take care of each other more, and there is an awareness that good infection control protects the entire crew as well as the public.

With the changes in daily routine brought by COVID-19, no call is simple. There is a degree of difficulty for everyone, just because of the nature of the virus and the pandemic.

"More or less we go into every call and it is treated as COVID until proven otherwise," Lewis-Guy said.

Crew members wear PPE even when they are together or check equipment on trucks to protect themselves from infection. Face masks and hard hats are worn when responding to any call, and if coronavirus symptoms are reported, gowns and boots are required.

"People have accepted that there is no real downtime now," said Hooley.

Lewis-Guy and his colleague Marianne Muniz said that all the necessary protective equipment can be uncomfortable on calls.

"The third floor on a hot day with an N95 and a face shield is not fun," said Muniz.

Face masks and helmets can fog up, making it harder to hear and communicate with patients.

They agreed that it is a physical adjustment that everyone had to get used to while continuing to provide care to patients.

"In terms of our patient care, our assessment has essentially changed and can be uncomfortable," said Lewis-Guy. "And I think for some people, it was a difficult adjustment to treat everything as COVID. You should ask certain questions right away, regardless of what your initial symptoms are. That was stressful. And as the virus progressed, and we actually came across patients who had this virus and saw the kind of distress they were in, I think it became more real to many of us. "

While there have been events that presented logistical and physical challenges to responding to calls, such as the 2015 series of snowstorms, or stressful events such as the week of the Boston Marathon bombing, it is a comparison between apples and oranges with what Boston EMS has faced since February.

The coronavirus pandemic is an undoubtedly unprecedented situation for its crews, Hooley said.

"You are potentially exposed in every call you make now," Hooley said of the change actually for his crews. “And just for being very good at using your PPE, being very good at cleaning and infection control, and everything else is the only thing that separates you from being one of those patients. So it must be very stressful for our staff to maintain that fast pace, which is actually now, like nine weeks for us. "

"I just hope you don't bring him home,quot;

Ambulance 2 emergency medical technicians Michael Regan and Felicia Rosati answered a call. —Boston EMS

The biggest concern for everyone on the team is the fear of bringing the coronavirus to their families and loved ones.

Since Wednesday 13 Boston EMS members tested positive for COVID-19. Hooley said some team members have taken advantage of the offer to use bedrooms in Northeastern, who opened rooms to first responders concerned about infecting family members at high risk of serious complications from the coronavirus.

At least one team member chose to stay in a hotel while continuing to work, worried about his parents at home.

If you think you have symptoms and want to visit a # COVID-19 test site please note: * The tests are free regardless of insurance or immigration status

* Hours vary for each location

* You must call ahead to do a pre-evaluation and make an appointment https://t.co/HJLcj80Ckw pic.twitter.com/ATzkqMGAP2 – City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) May 8, 2020

Muniz, who has worked with Boston EMS for almost four years, said not seeing her family has been the most difficult adjustment to work on the front line of the pandemic. As the elder sister of her family, she used to be the one who always controlled her family members.

"I went from taking care of my grandmother a few days a week and then rotating with other family members," she said. "That was the main thing I would do after work. I'm just controlling everyone.

Now he limits records with family members to phone calls and video calls, as he is quarantined at home when he's not at work.

"They are super concerned, "he said of his family's concerns for her." But I assure you, I am taking all appropriate precautions. I always make sure to tell them that I'm good, making sure that I have no symptoms and that I'm very careful. "

She has assured her grandmother that as soon as she gets home from work, she takes off her uniform and takes a shower to decontaminate herself from her shift.

As a single mother, Lewis-Guy cannot isolate herself when she is not working. But he is also careful to decontaminate when he returns to the house he shares with his mother. He has also not visited his own grandmother out of concern about unintentionally infecting her.

"It has made it a little difficult," he said of the impact of the virus on his personal life. "Because you can't see your loved ones as you normally would. I think between work and home it has made things a little bit more stressful. I'm just trying to pray and meditate and do it every day and every shift and I just hope not bring it home. "

Both emergency medical technicians said they try to take a break from the news about the virus when they are at home and take care of their mental health through therapy to help them with the added stress of working on the front line of the pandemic.

Muniz said she tries to keep herself distracted when she's not at work to help with stress, clean and rearrange her home, cook and exercise.

"Anything you can do to get your mind working takes your mind away from work life for a moment," he said. "I would say that probably helped me more."

"This virus is real,quot;

Emergency medical technicians Terrence Murray and Tyler St. Jacques, ambulance 12, loading a patient into the ambulance for transportation to the hospital. —Boston EMS

The city and state have managed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, first responders said, but the level of infection and potential coronavirus patients remain high.

In Boston, 11,168 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, killing 533 people. Across the state, more than 5,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

Lewis-Guy recognized city and department leaders for making sure she and her colleagues had everything they needed to safely respond to the pandemic.

"The hospitals, the housewives, the doctors, everyone in Boston has done an amazing job," he said. "This probably could have been much worse if we as a city weren't prepared and we weren't studying other places. I think the preparation we've had in Boston has definitely helped us."

Even with steps taken to prevent hospital systems from being overwhelmed, Boston continues to see large numbers, Hooley emphasized. The city is still seeing more than 400 people in intensive care with ventilators, the chief said.

"The impact is there," he said of COVID-19 deaths in the state. "I don't know if people who get a little upset about some things realize how much worse it could be if the health care system hadn't been prepared."

The emergency rooms of our hospitals in Boston are safe. If you need to go, you should. Don't let it scare you # COVID-19 prevent you from receiving life-saving care. If you have a life-threatening emergency, such as chest pain or shortness of breath, call 9-1-1. @BOSTON_EMS – Boston Public Health (@HealthyBoston) May 9, 2020

The boss and his colleagues said they are pleased that more people have not been directly affected. But, pointing to the crowded demo This month, outside the State House, demanding the reopening of the state, they said they are concerned that there are still people who do not understand the seriousness of the situation.

"We know a lot of people who have," said Hooley. "We have been in their homes and maybe we were the people who took them to the hospital. So we certainly know that the increase is real and that we were shocked here."

Lewis-Guy pointed to the call with the mother who was struggling to breathe as an example of the severe impacts of the virus.

“Many nurses and doctors on social media have emphasized that we are going to work so that you can be healthy. Stay home for us, "he said. “We want to stay healthy too so that we can go home to our families. So pay attention to CDC Guidelinespay attention to city ​​guidelines. This virus is real and it is really affecting people. "

She and Muniz urged the public to take the virus seriously and to continue practicing measures such as social distancing and the use of masks to prevent its spread.

"Just because he didn't specifically hit you or people you know closely doesn't mean it isn't real," Muniz said. "It is very, very real."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.