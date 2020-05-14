Legendary hip-hop executive Andre Harrell's son breaks silence on father's death and publishes emotional tribute

Instagram

Five days after the death of Uptown Records founder Andre's son Gianni Harrell shares photos of him with his late father and a screenshot of their text conversation.

Andre Harrell's son Gianni Harrell has broken his silence on social media five days after his father's sudden death. On Wednesday, May 13, the 26-year-old posted an emotional tribute to legendary hip-hop and R&B record producer on Instagram.

Gianni shared photos of him with her late father and a screenshot of their text conversation. In his message to his son, Andre hilariously asked Gianni to bring his Vap pipe before his yoga session: "Because I'm not going to want to do yoga if I'm not high." Gaining her father's sense of humor, Gianni replied, "I have you lmao."

Gianni also expressed how much she already missed her father in the caption, writing: "Dad, I miss you very much. I love you very much. I wish it didn't have to be this way, but Destiny has a plan and I know that you will never be far away "

By calling his father his "superhero, life coach, personal comedian, twin, yoga buddy, wingmate and best friend," added Gianni, "I hope you make the most of your time in heaven and please give him my love. Grandma and @ladykp, how I miss them so much. I hope you're reconnecting with old friends and making new ones. She inserted some jokes, writing, "Don't fall asleep. Bruce Lee! I can already see you up there on the dance floor with bad angel mommy. "

"I hope you are spreading love, giving world class compliments, sharing fantastic dress tips and terrible memes. I also really hope that you have seen all the love the world was giving you on your way," he continued, before noticing how great it was. the impact his father had brought to the world, "It comforts me to know how many lives you touched with your infinite wisdom and smile, limitless energy, and immortal taste."

"Mom and I will miss you very much, but we are very proud of you, dad. Thank you for showing that it is about leaving this land better than how we found it. You definitely did," said Gianni saying goodbye to her father, adding A heart emoji .

Andre was the first half of the hip-hop duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde. Among the many talents he discovered were Sean "P Diddy"Combs, whom he helped nurture to become a music tycoon, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D and The Boyz. Andre was the founder of the Uptown Records label and also served as president / CEO of Motown Records from 1995 to 1997.

He died on May 7, 2020, at his home in West Hollywood, California, at age 57. According to Wendy Credle, his ex-wife, Andre had been suffering from heart problems in the time leading up to his death.