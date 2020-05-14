LAPD Hopes Public Can Identify Suspect Who Robbed Wells Fargo Bank Center – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4fde06192871c4dc2e6d93642ffc22f719%

– The Los Angeles Police Department released a video Wednesday of a man suspected of robbing a bank branch in downtown Los Angeles late last year.

The robbery occurred on December 18 at approximately 1:20 p.m. in a Wells Fargo in the 700 block of West Olympic Boulevard, near Flower Street.

Police said the suspect gave the bank teller a demand note, the teller complied, and the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, described as a 23 to 26-year-old man, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, sweat pants and a blue surgical mask, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity was asked to call LAPD detectives F. Arroyo or C. Mrakich at 213-486-6840.

