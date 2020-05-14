Lakers' Dwight Howard explains why lonely season with Kobe Bryant ended in failure

It's easy to forget now that he's a small part of the rotation, but the first time Dwight Howard joined the Lakers, it was a big deal.

After six consecutive star seasons in Orlando, Howard was traded to Los Angeles in 2012 and seen as one piece capable of keeping the Lakers' championship window open for years to come. The core of Howard, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Steve Nash put LA near the top of the projections for the Western Conference.

Remember the infamous "Now this is fun,quot; cover from Sports Illustrated? It was fun, for the fans who hated the Lakers.

Los Angeles finished just 45-37 that season and the Spurs swept him off the floor in the first round of the 2013 playoffs. A series of problems condemned the Lakers season, particularly the lack of chemistry between Bryant and Howard, leading to led to Howard's departure in free agency.

In Wednesday's Instagram Live session with current Lakers teammate Jared Dudley, Howard explained what went wrong during that first race.

"I really can't speak for Kobe, so I'll speak for myself," Howard said (via Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated) "In that season that I played here, I think there were a lot of egos that kept us from being the team we wanted to be."

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Bryant said he "tried to teach Dwight,quot; what it took to win a championship, but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was not ready to take the challenge.

"I know that I approached that season wanting to be the best version of myself and also of the man." Howard said. "You know, I'm young, I felt that way at the time. It was very difficult for me and Kobe to really communicate. I think we were in two different mental stages."

After Bryant's shocking death in January, Howard acknowledged his regret for the unspoken words.

"It is super sad because I really wanted to tell him how much I appreciate everything he has done, everything he has said," Howard said in February. "Even when we were on the same team, we didn't understand each other, but I saw a different Kobe and I even saw a change in myself. And I'm pretty sure he saw it."

"I just wanted to be able to tell him how I felt about him and I never had a chance to. That was really the most heartbreaking part. Every day, it's been on my mind. It's something I have to deal with."