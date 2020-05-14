Kylie Jenner faked Stormi Webster's Candy challenge? Some think there was a person who trained Stormi

Kylie Jenner faked Stormi Webster's candy challenge? Some think that there was a person standing in front of Stormi guiding her through the experiment. Others say that is nonsense and that Stormi is an example of great upbringing. If you haven't heard about the candy challenge or how Stormi fits in so far, here is the backstory. Kylie Jenner participated in a Tik Tok challenge that involves placing a bowl of candy in front of a child and telling them that they can have multiple pieces, but first they must wait and be patient. Kylie Jenner put a very large bowl of candy for Stormi and told her that she could have three pieces, but that she had to wait for Kylie to return. Kylie left the room as the camera continued to film Stormi's behavior as she patiently awaited her mother's return.

%MINIFYHTML3f91413e4c851cb43a7de959345ab87b20%

Well, this is where some detractors find fault with the video. As Stormi looks at the bowl of candy, she repeatedly looks ahead and some think they are "training,quot; her not to eat the candy. At one point, Stormi begins to dash towards the candy bowl, then stops.

%MINIFYHTML3f91413e4c851cb43a7de959345ab87b21%

Because of the way Stormi kept looking straight ahead, and then stopped eating the candy, and then looked straight ahead and started singing the song "patience … patience … patience …" some think that in She was actually looking at someone who was training her. and telling him what to do.

You can watch the video of Stormi Webster participating in the Candy Challenge below.

While some say that Stormi Webster was trained, there are others who say that Stormi's good behavior is an example of Kylie Jenner's excellent parenting. They suggest that Stormi was watching television and not someone else.

%MINIFYHTML3f91413e4c851cb43a7de959345ab87b22%

There is no indication of where Travis Scott was during the challenge.

What do you think about Stormi’s Candy Challenge and the skeptics who don’t think she was really patient? Do you think Kylie Jenner faked the Stormi’s Candy Challenge?

Ad %MINIFYHTML3f91413e4c851cb43a7de959345ab87b93% %MINIFYHTML3f91413e4c851cb43a7de959345ab87b93%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0