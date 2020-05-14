Kristen Bell reveals the truth about how husband Dax Shepard crushed "All Bones,quot; in his hand

Frozen Star Kristen Bell shares the details of how her husband, Dax Shepard, broke her hand. During an interview earlier this week, Bell said Shepard was "very embarrassed,quot; about how he hurt himself because he broke a "cardinal rule,quot; during an off-road trip.

During an appearance in The Ellen Degeneres ShowBell explained that Shepard made an "essential off-road trip,quot; earlier this year before the closure of COVID-19.

"He went alone, but he was off-road in the mountains and he had a friend with him, but they were in separate ATVs, and he reached the edge of a cliff," Bell explained. "He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and raised his hand just to look out and the weight of his arm tilted his Polaris RZR, is what he was doing."

Bell noted that when he drives an ATV with a roll cage, he is not injured when he is inside them. However, because Shepard made the mistake of putting his hand out of the cage, "he crushed all the bones in his hand."

The mother of two added that Shepard was "very embarrassed,quot; because the only possibility of injury is to put his hands out of the roll cage or out of the car, and he did exactly that.

Bell also noted that Shepard "is his own doctor,quot; after he decided to remove one of the seven surgical pins from his cast on his own because he was beginning to "eject,quot; him. She joked that Shepard not only has a degree in anthropology, but she also has degrees in dentistry and surgery.

Bell says Shepard called his doctor and asked if he could remove the pin, and the doctor gave him his blessing.

the Veronica Mars Alum also revealed that Shepard did not tell her about her broken hand immediately. She says he didn't call her, and instead came through the door after driving home and the first thing she said to him was, "I don't want to be in trouble."

Kristen Bell called him "crazy,quot; because Shepard never gets in trouble with her.

"Like, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in his actions, but I'm an adult, he's an adult, I can't get him into trouble," Bell said. "I said, 'You're not in trouble, but it's not the smartest move we could have made.'"



