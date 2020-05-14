Kristen Bell discovers that Dax Shepard's involvement in daughters' homeschooling is' heartwarming '

WENN

Although she has fallen much more in love with her husband due to his help, the & # 39; Frozen & # 39; actress He admits that there were days when they took a short break.

Kristen bell she has fallen "more deeply" in love with her husband Dax Shepard after watching him home school his daughters.

The "Frozen (2013)"Star admits she has been struggling to keep up with educating five-year-old Delta and seven-year-old Lincoln during the coronavirus blockade, but her husband has been very helpful.

"It has been hitting me when I feel frustrated," she tells People. "It has been very moving for me to see that he is still very connected."

"He made me feel like I'm not doing it alone, which has made me fall in love with him a lot more. Because I think he would pull my hair out if he thought everything depends on me."

But Bell still needs to take a break from married life once in a while. "(During the) period when we were bothering each other, it wasn't a bad idea to stay away from each other for a couple of days, which I don't normally recommend," he adds, "but since & # 39; trapped in a house with someone, taking a breather wasn't bad for us. We didn't talk for two days. "

"We were avoiding each other for two days to take a short break to calm down and not think that the other person was the most annoying person on the planet."