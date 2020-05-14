KPIX's Dennis O’Donnell with his prediction for the 49ers 2020 season – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML66a67eb1757d6bf94156753d6cd35a0317%

After a Super Bowl appearance in February, the 49ers are again considered among the teams competing for the Lombardi Trophy when the 2020 season begins.

Bookmakers have included Kyle Shanahan's team with the best odds in the NFC and the third-best chance in the league of winning the Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

That kind of favorite status isn't always awarded to teams coming out of Super Bowl races, but in the case of the 49ers it makes sense. Looking at his offseason, the team addressed the two stunning holes on the roster left by left tackle Joe Staley and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

"The 49ers had two key exits, and I think they addressed the draft ones and through trade with Washington. Trent Williams, you can't find a better replacement at left tackle to protect Jimmy Garoppolo's blind side, "said KPIX sports presenter Dennis O'Donnell." You have that problem solved with an All-Pro tackle replacing Staley. So Javon Kinlaw was his best draft pick, a defensive tackle, to replace DeForest Buckner. The 49ers have invested heavily in defense on that defensive line in recent years, but Kinlaw was needed to replace Buckner. "

Williams, a professional Bowling player for the Redskins, was out all last season after demanding a team change after his relationship with them deteriorated. At just 31, he looks like he has several major seasons left in which he can fill the void left by Staley.

As O & # 39; Donnell points out, Kinlaw is just the latest example of the organization's investment on the defensive line. The 49ers have selected a defensive lineman with their first-round pick in five of the past six years.

Add the team's second first-round pick, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, as a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands, and it looks like the team is once again ready to run until February 2021. After looking at the Team launched last week, that's exactly what O'Donnell thinks will happen.

"I think they are going back to the Super Bowl. If you look at the rest of the NFC, the 49ers are still the team to beat. You can put anyone on the 49ers' schedule, and I'm not going to deny their chances of going back to the Super Bowl, "said O & # 39; Donnell." I don't see any major hurdle for the 49ers. I said they would win 10 games last year, I'm going to guess 12-4 this year. "

O & # 39; Donnell is a little higher on the team than our friends in SportsLine, although not for long. Analyst Kenny White told Up News Info Local's Katie Johnston last week that he expects the team to win 11 games.

The 2020 season is slated to kick off on September 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans before the 49ers welcome the Cardinals to Levi Stadium on Sunday the 13th.