Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's the most realistic Kar-Jenner sister in new swimwear photos

Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove that she is the most realistic of the Kar-Jenner brothers. She has done this by openly displaying her natural self on her social media platforms and acknowledging her imperfections. Kourtney has been open about stretch marks and has shown them on her official Instagram account and now she is not hiding the weight gain and the increase in her curves. It all started when Kourtney shared multiple bikini photos with her 92 million Instagram followers. Some immediately thought that Kourtney could be pregnant because they noticed a small lump in her stomach.

Kourtney also flaunted her rounder thighs, but she wasn't letting a few extra pounds rob her of her self-confidence. She proudly showed off her curves and responded to critics who disagreed with her looks.

The Kardashians are going through a difficult time right now. Sources report that Kim and Kanye's coronavirus quarantine has become a test separation.

Khloe Kardashian has apparently met with Tristan Thompson and now a new woman, Kimberly Alexander, came out of the woodwork and accused Tristan of fathering her son. Khloe and Tristan responded by presenting a cease and desist.

Kourtney just saw Scott Disick go in and out of rehab and now people say she is pregnant. You can see the bikini photos that Kourtney Kardashian shared on her Instagram page that started the discussion below.

Kourtney wasted no time responding to comments about the pregnancy. Kourtney said the following to a woman who wrote that she thought Kourtney was pregnant.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds and I really love it. I have given birth three incredible times and this is the shape of my body. "

There is no question that Kourtney could undergo procedures and undergo plastic surgery to change the shape of her stomach, but she is happy with herself.

She is a true example of body positivity and is actually a surprise to many. You can see Kourtney's stomach shoot up and comment on the haters below.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian's body positivity and her message? Do you think she is the Kar-Jenner's truest sister?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



