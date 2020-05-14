Khloe Kardashian reveals her weight when people suspect she is pregnant

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her weight in a new video she made with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. The revelation comes as Khloe has come under intense scrutiny, virtually overnight. First, fans have circulated theories that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, and as quickly as the internet freaked out at the idea that Khloe didn't just take Tristan back (after he publicly cheated on her multiple times) he also got her pregnant. It seems that the pregnancy rumors could not have come at a worse time for Khloe, as a new woman is making accusations that Tristan got her pregnant and fathered her son, talk about deja vu.

Khloe wasted no time in talking to fans on Twitter who dared to think she might be pregnant with Tristan's baby and now the two are pursuing Kimberly Alexander through Kardashian lawyer Marty Singer. Khloe is not having these fatherhood rumors and now fans are hoping that she really isn't pregnant again.

Meanwhile, Khloe has been working religiously and revealed in the new Kourtney YouTube stream for Poosh Wellness Wednesday that she weighs 150 pounds. Since Khloe is 5 & 10 ", she is the perfect weight for her height. Generally speaking, a woman's average weight is multiplying 5 pounds per inch after five feet.

Khloe also revealed that she had weighed 210 pounds during her pregnancy with True Thompson and had lost 60 pounds after her birth.

You can watch Khloe’s and Kourtney’s Wellness Wednesday in the following video player.

Khloe spoke on Twitter about the rumors and people weighing on her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Khloe and Tristan ended in February 2019, after a scandal broke out involving Tristan and Jordyn Woods. By December of that year, people began to suspect that they had been together again.

Neither Tristan Thompson nor Khloe Kardashian have confirmed that they are together again, but since Khloe and Tristian are handling Kimberly Alexander's paternity claims together, it has been assumed, although it has not been verified.

– Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

What do you think about all the recent drama that Khloe Kardashian has finally found herself in? Do you think it is because Tristan has returned to his life?

