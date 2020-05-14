Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten to sue alleged baby mom

Instagram

Khloe and her daddy Tristan sent a cease and desist letter to a woman, who she claimed was the mother of her third child, and threatened to file a lawsuit.

Ex partner Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson They have threatened a woman who alleges that he is the father of her son with legal action.

The reality star and her former athlete, who share a two-year-old daughter, True, made headlines again this week as she has denied that she is pregnant with her second child.

The American tabloid website Gossip of the City also released copies of documents allegedly from the DNA testing service LB Genetics, suggesting that Tristan conducted a paternity test in January 2020 and Khloe and Tristan have now sent a cessation letter and withdrawal from the woman in question, Kimberly Alexander, according to E! News.

In the letter sent by the ex-partner's attorney, Marty SingerOn Wednesday, they ask Kimberly to "immediately stop slandering them with malicious slanderous lies and false lies" regarding the claim of paternity.

The Gossip of the City report featured screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as emails he apparently received from his former attorney, Lisa Bloom.

In the legal letter, Marty confirms that Tristan performed a paternity test, but that it was negative and that he agreed to perform a second test on the condition that it be performed by an AABB-accredited laboratory.

"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test conducted by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son, we think it would be the end of this," the letter says, accusing her of spreading "outrageous" lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories "claiming that the negative evidence was falsified.

The lawyer continues to claim that Kimberly was "fired" by Bloom's law firm and accuses her of seeking "15 minutes of fame" before threatening her with a "multi-million dollar" lawsuit if she fails to comply with the letter's demands.