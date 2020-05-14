Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten legal action after woman claims he is the father of her son

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are teaming up against a woman who claims to have fathered her son. Tristan has already taken the DNA test, which was negative, however, the woman still claims that he is her baby.

Electronic News He reports that Khloe and Tristan's attorney, Marty Singer, sent a cease and desist letter on Wednesday, asking Kimberly Alexander to "immediately stop slandering them with malicious defamatory lies and misleading fabrications,quot; regarding a paternity claim.

In the cease and desist letter, which the site obtained, Singer confirms that Tristan took the paternity test, and it was negative. He then stated that Kimberly requested a second test be performed, which Singer said Tristan agreed to take. However, they would want an AABB accredited laboratory to perform the test.

Singer went on to say in the letter: “After he was indisputably established by a paternity test conducted by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son, we thought it would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including the ridiculous fictitious conspiracy theories you conjured, alleging that my clients allegedly falsified the paternity test results in some way since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same reliable lab. "

Kimberly has been charged with seeking the situation, as Singer went on to say, "My clients will not tolerate their despicable conduct."

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son and we demand that he stop claiming that he is and that he and Mrs. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely claim that someone is an imbecile father who supposedly does not support their children, and to falsely accuse my clients of falsifying the results of the paternity test, ”said the singer.

On Wednesday, Khloe brought Twitter to deny the rumor that she and Tristan were expecting another child together.

