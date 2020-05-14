Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson target paternity claim

Seth Browarnik / startraksphoto.com
Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompson He fired a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming that the NBA star is the father of her son, E! News can reveal exclusively.
In a cease and desist letter sent by the former couple's attorney, Marty Singer, Wednesday May 13, Kimberly Alexander You are asked to "stop defaming them immediately with malicious defamatory lies and deception,quot; regarding a claim of paternity that appeared online.
Sensational site City gossip Published copies of alleged documents from LB Genetics, a facility specialized in DNA paternity testing services and family relationships, which suggested that Tristan underwent a paternity test in January 2020. That same report included screenshots of messages from text allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as copies of emails Kimberly allegedly received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom.
In the cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Singer confirms that Tristan took a paternity test, which was negative. Kimberly then asked Tristan to perform a second test, which Singer says he agreed to perform, only on the condition that an AABB-accredited laboratory perform the test.
Singer writes in the document: "After it was indisputably established by a paternity test conducted by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son, we thought it would be the end of this. Instead, you continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up alleging that my clients allegedly falsified the paternity test results in some way since members of the Kardashian family had used the same trustworthy laboratory. "
Khloe and Tristan's attorney continues to claim that Kimberly was "fired,quot; by Bloom's law firm. (In an alleged letter sent by Bloom's signature to Kimberly and published by City gossipShe said they were "unable to resolve their claims,quot; and could no longer represent her. When contacted by E! News, Bloom declined to comment.)
The cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly continues: "Obviously the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable behavior."
"It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son and we demand that he stop claiming that he is, and that he and Mrs. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results," Singer writes. . "It is defamatory per se to falsely claim that someone is an imbecile father who is allegedly not supporting their children, and to falsely accuse my clients of falsifying paternity test results."
The explosive letter concludes in part: "We demand that I immediately cease and desist from smearing my clients on social media (regardless of whether the accounts are public or designated 'private') and elsewhere. We also demand that I immediately take down any and all your scandalous and damaging posts about my clients. "
"This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard the demands of this letter, you do so at your own risk, as you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million dollar claims while trying to defend your indefensible conduct."
Thompson is already the father of two children. He welcomed his son Prince thompson, 3, with ex Jordan Craig in 2016. He and Khloe welcomed their daughter. True thompson, 2, in 2018. As fans will remember, the 35-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the 29-year-old basketball pro split in 2019 after a cheating scandal. Despite their highly publicized aftermath, Khloe and Tristan continue to put True first and parent their little daughter.
ME! News has reached out to Kimberly to comment on the cease and desist letter.
