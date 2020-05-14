Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson target paternity claim

Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompson He fired a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming that the NBA star is the father of her son, E! News can reveal exclusively.

In a cease and desist letter sent by the former couple's attorney, Marty Singer, Wednesday May 13, Kimberly Alexander You are asked to "stop defaming them immediately with malicious defamatory lies and deception,quot; regarding a claim of paternity that appeared online.

Sensational site City gossip Published copies of alleged documents from LB Genetics, a facility specialized in DNA paternity testing services and family relationships, which suggested that Tristan underwent a paternity test in January 2020. That same report included screenshots of messages from text allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as copies of emails Kimberly allegedly received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom.

In the cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Singer confirms that Tristan took a paternity test, which was negative. Kimberly then asked Tristan to perform a second test, which Singer says he agreed to perform, only on the condition that an AABB-accredited laboratory perform the test.