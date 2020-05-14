Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson send to cease and desist the woman who claims that Tristan is the father of her baby

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have teamed up to send a cease and desist. The "ex,quot; couple is threatening to sue a woman who claims that Tristan is the father of their son.

In January, Tristan had a silent paternity test to see if he was Kimberly Alexander's baby. The test results were presumably negative.

According to Gossip in the City, who revealed the story, the woman does not believe that the test results are reliable because they were performed by a laboratory that is said to be connected to Kardashian.

She went on to say that the results could be arranged and that Tristan is a useless father.

Now the parents are taking action.

Her lawyer, Marty Singer, wrote Kimberly a scathing letter.

It said, in part: ‘After it was indisputably established by a paternity test conducted by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son, we thought it would be the end of this. Instead, he has continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including the ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories he conjured up alleging that my clients allegedly falsified the paternity test results in some way since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same reliable laboratory. "

The singer accuses Alexander of wanting his fifteen minutes of fame.

Thom It has been shown that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Mrs. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely claim that someone is an imbecile parent who is allegedly not supporting their children, and to falsely accuse my clients of falsifying paternity test results, "the document obtained by E! Reading Online.

This comes after rumors that Khloe is expecting her second child with Tristan to come to the surface earlier this week.



