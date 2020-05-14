Kevin Jonas jokes Jonas Brothers new music will create more kids

Could more babies come, Jonas?
On Wednesday, Kevin Jonas practically stopped by ME! News co-host Scott TweedieThe Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive talk, the "Sucker,quot; artist talked about the new music that he and his brothers will release tomorrow, May 15.
The first new track, titled "X,quot;, may be familiar to Jonas brothers fans how he lives in the credits of his Happiness continues documentary film. Therefore, the older Jonas said they were "really excited,quot; about the release of this song.
"It is incredible, it is also a collaboration with Karol G, "Kevin told E !." I'm really excited for this song to come out. I've been waiting a long time. "
Additionally, Kevin scoffed that there will be some surprises to accompany the release of the single. Of course, "X,quot; is not the only song coming out on Friday as the Jonas Brothers will also release "Five More Minutes,quot;.
Like E! Readers may recall that the pop group debuted this song at the 2020 Grammys. And it seems that the romantic song is a favorite of the Jonas Sisters, especially Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.
"This song could do it! This song could create more children," the 32-year-old artist shyly stated. "I don't know, we'll see. It's good."
Kevin and Danielle, who married in 2009, are the parents of daughters Alena (6) and Valentina (3)
Speaking of Alena and Valentina, Kevin revealed that his favorite part of the Happiness Begins tour was when his daughters were able to see their father and uncles perform.
"I think my favorite moment from that show, all that documentary, is just the fact that my children watch the show for the first time and captured it on camera," he added. "I will always have the joy of seeing them see us the first time, which is great."
In fact, Kevin has no regrets about reviving the Jonas Brothers with Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Although some "real conversations,quot; were needed before they got back together, Kevin said they are now "stronger together."
"But, even more than that, I really wanted my family to be able to witness me and the Jonas Brothers again. I felt it was important, when the opportunity presented itself, to be on the road and have fun." Kevin said. "Dani and I missed it."
In addition to all this, Kevin took a moment to discuss his partnership with Caribu, an activity-based video calling app. "It's just fantastic," explained Kevin. "Especially right now, with everyone staying at home, grandparents are really allowed to connect with our girls, Alena and Valentina, and be able to read stories to them before bed."
For all this and more, including the thoughts of Kevin's daughters about Rock campBe sure to see the clips above.
