Kevin Jonas jokes Jonas Brothers new music will create more kids

Could more babies come, Jonas?

On Wednesday, Kevin Jonas practically stopped by ME! News co-host Scott TweedieThe Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive talk, the "Sucker,quot; artist talked about the new music that he and his brothers will release tomorrow, May 15.

The first new track, titled "X,quot;, may be familiar to Jonas brothers fans how he lives in the credits of his Happiness continues documentary film. Therefore, the older Jonas said they were "really excited,quot; about the release of this song.

"It is incredible, it is also a collaboration with Karol G, "Kevin told E !." I'm really excited for this song to come out. I've been waiting a long time. "

Additionally, Kevin scoffed that there will be some surprises to accompany the release of the single. Of course, "X,quot; is not the only song coming out on Friday as the Jonas Brothers will also release "Five More Minutes,quot;.

Like E! Readers may recall that the pop group debuted this song at the 2020 Grammys. And it seems that the romantic song is a favorite of the Jonas Sisters, especially Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.