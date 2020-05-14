Kesha re-created her iconic "TiK ToK,quot; look on TikTok based on this viral viral album trend

Remember when "TiK ToK,quot; was just a song?
SURELY You remember Kesha's hit song 2009 "TiK ToK,quot;.
In fact, there was a time when "TiK ToK,quot; was just a song and not an app. It was basically a party anthem that had many unforgettable lyrics. Annex A:
Well, yesterday Kesha took every millennium to high school when she uploaded this TikTok video with a song-inspired makeover.
Kesha was inspired by this viral trend from the TikTok album where people recreate looks from album covers and use them in fun ways in everyday situations. Like this one about exercise:
Other celebrities like Jason Derulo have also playfully joined in:
So when Kesha posted her video, fans made a lot of funny comments about her family look.
First, there is the makeup. The eyeliner stained with nervousness.
Then the hair is flipped. Perfect for those messy strands of rock stars.
And finally, the pose. Staring into the camera, hands open, ready to blow glitter right into your face.
And voilà – the finished product! OK queen! Identical!
Hey, it may be 2020, and Kesha can no longer style her name with a dollar sign, and now she may be shaking her dark hair too, but a wave of nostalgia hit me!
So, Kesha, thanks for bringing us back to the old days and for recreating "TiK ToK,quot; on TikTok. Very meta.
