Katy Perry, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys Tapped for Online House Party

The live event is expected to feature musical performances, karaoke, music lessons, cooking tutorials, and training segments hosted by tons of celebrities.

Katy Perry and John Legend Lead the stars by bringing the party to fan houses this weekend as part of the "In the House" live event.

Hosted by Houseparty social video chat app, the three-day event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, includes presentations, cooking lessons, and training segments led by more than 40 celebrities.

Katy is set to perform the new song "Daisies," which will be released on Friday, and will also give fans a lesson on how to play the song acoustically. Meanwhile, John is also ready to act as he is. Chvrches.

Other artists showcase their talents beyond music. Snoop dogg, 2 Chainzand Zooey DeschanelThe culinary segments will have their own recipes while Alicia Keys will join the coach Jeanette Jenkins for a half hour workout. In a separate segment, Alicia will also lead a karaoke session.

Various actors, including Neil Patrick Harrisand chefs like Jose Andres and Christina TosiThey are also leading segments.

"The In the House series allows you to watch videos inside Houseparty while chatting with your friends," said Houseparty's CEO and co-founder. Sima Sistani he said to Variety.

"We're going back to dating … trying to capture that feeling of sitting on the couch for that special show with your family or friends on Friday night. We invited some of our favorite artists to participate in this launch event. "

The event is free for all Houseparty users, which is available on iOS, Android, and online. More information is available here.