Katy Perry calls & # 39; MasterChef Australia & # 39; Judge & # 39; Daddy & # 39; in shocking jokes

The pregnant singer / songwriter surprises contestants and judges on the cooking television show with her alluring comments during a taste test when she visits as a guest judge.

Katy Perry surprised viewers of "Kitchen master Australia"after making seductive jokes during a tasting session on the hit reality series.

The pregnant singer appeared on the episode of the show on Thursday, May 14, 2020, filmed before the closure of the coronavirus, and surprised the judge. Jock Zonfrillo asking him to cut his food so he doesn't need to use his thumb sprain.

"Will you cut my meat?" she asked before trying a braised pork dish.

The Scottish chef complied with his request, prompting Perry to say, "Party in my mouth! Put it in my mouth, Dad!"

The comment drew gasps from the show's contestants and judges and left those watching at home speechless.

"Did she just say put it in my mouth daddy?" a fan tweeted.

Another added: "Hopefully Katy Perry's #MasterChefAU legacy isn't the title track, but everyone calls Jock & # 39; Daddy & # 39 ;."

Perry's cheery comments included jokes about his food for two.

"Well, me and my unborn child are ready to eat!" she said after reaching the kitchen. "You have two mouths to feed."

The star will welcome her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.