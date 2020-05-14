Katrina Kaif talks about what keeps her busy during the running of the bulls

Cooking, washing dishes, exercising, sweeping … we have seen Katrina Kaif do it all with her active posts on social media. The actress stays with her sister Isabella Kaif at home. The two of them are having a great ball in their blocking routines.

Elaborating on what keeps her busy these days, Katrina said in a recent interview: “I see this as a change. I keep busy with housework, do my training, and see something. I love to read, so I'm doing that too. My work on my range of cosmetics is still ongoing. So I spend time with the team. Other than that, I'm reading scripts. So there are many things to keep me busy. "

In addition, he spoke of the initiative of which he is a part, where an NGO provides women with 10 meters of fabric to make sanitation masks and sell them with all the profits. Katrina said: “This not only gives them the opportunity to work. But it also allows them to win and stay physically and mentally during the block. "

On the job front, Katrina's next film is Sooryavanshi, which is supposed to hit theaters during Diwali. After that, there is news of a collaboration between Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter for a horror comedy.