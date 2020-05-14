Kanye West's former bodyguard accused Kim and Kanye of calling paparazzi themselves and OMG

"He was mad at me for being in his shot."
Kanye West's former bodyguard Steve Stanulis just gave an interview about the Hollywood raw podcast, where he revealed that the rapper was his "least favorite,quot; celebrity he has worked with, and talked about what it was like to protect him.
According to Steve, Kanye had "ridiculous rules,quot; that he had to follow, such as being too far from the rapper on the street, which made it much more difficult to keep him safe.
"He wanted you to stay 10 steps behind him on a city street," said Steve. "So obviously if someone is going to come and do something, by the time I run around and try to avoid it, it would have already happened." "
He also shared the story of the first time he met the rapper, which Steve says involved a lot of "ranting and raving,quot; on Kanye's part:
It was fashion week … I was supposed to find him in the studio. When he gets there, we get on the elevator and he says, "Aren't you going to push which floor we're going to?" I said, "I have no idea, it's my first day." Then he starts ranting: "You mean you didn't call to find out where I'm supposed to go?" I said no. So he's ranting and raving.
Steve said he finally convinced Kanye by giving him three options:
So I said, "Brother, we can do this in three ways. One, you could tell me which button to press, and now I will know. Two, you can press the button, and I will see which one you press and then I will know. Or three, you can sit here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going anywhere. " And again, that was our first interaction.
"It happened on numerous occasions," Steve said, referring to the times he supposedly had to give Kanye three options for things. "I gave him one, two, three."
Steve also talked about what it was like to deal with all paparazzi, and accused Kanye and Kim of calling the photographers ahead of time so they would be ready for them:
First of all, there is no way that paparazzi will not be called in advance. There is no way that every time they leave, all these people know it. There is definitely someone calling in advance. That's just my opinion.
"I'm just saying it's a coincidence that wherever we are, [the paparazzi are] … Maybe they're better than I think."
And Steve said that when he tried to protect Kanye from the paparazzi, Kanye would get mad at him for "being in his shot."
"Technically, I'm supposed to walk in front of you. I have to make sure you're okay," Steve explained. "He was mad at me for being in his shot."
"So I'm like … are you serious?" Steve said. "He was concerned that I was in his photo, either for a TMZ video or a Daily Mail … whatever. Instead of saying thank you, he was mad at me for being in the shot."
In his career as a bodyguard, Steve has protected celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Alanis Morissette, Woody Harrelson and Tobey Maguire, but says that Kanye has been "one of his [least] favorite people to work with."
Steve concluded his remarks by saying that Kanye was the most needy, grumpy, and worst tipper of all the celebrities he has protected. But, on the positive side, he said that Kanye was also the one who worked the most:
I always gave him accessories for that.
Kanye has yet to respond to any of Steve's claims, and neither has Kim.
You can hear everything Hollywood raw interview here, in which Steve also tells a story about a time when Kanye allegedly refused to get into his car because there were baby seats.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!