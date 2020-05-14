Kandi Burruss celebrates her best friend's birthday with beautiful memories. Read his emotional message to Shamea Morton

Kandi Burruss is celebrating her best friend Shamea Morton's birthday together with more friends. Kandi shared an emotional message on her social media account and also a bunch of throwback photos to mark this important event.

‘It's my girl's birthday @ shameamorton! We have many good birthday memories together as our birthdays are only a few days apart. Here are some to celebrate today! Hopefully, we can celebrate together next year. #TaurusTurnup Everyone give @shameamorton some birthday love! Kandi captioned her post that includes a ton of photos featuring Shamea.

A follower said, "Happy birthday @shameamorton my sister Taurus!" And Shamea Morton jumped into the comments and said: "Aaaah thanks sister! I appreciate you and I can't wait for our next vacation! 😩 You're next! I love you 😘’

A commenter posted this message: "It's crazy that they look alike, they would think they were sisters! Happy birthday queen,quot; and another follower said: "Birthday twins! I am also a Taurus 4/22 … Taurus gang gang gang "

One of the Kandi fans posted this message: Ella She is so beautiful! Happy birthday, Shamea, "and one person wrote," And you look a bit like our beautiful Kenyan @shameamorton who's turning years too! Lots of love from Nairobi Kenya "stay safe,quot;.

For Mother's Day, Kandi had an amazing time with her family and made sure to post lots of photos on her social media account to keep her fans updated.

The RHOA star was the happiest mom of the weekend! He also celebrated Mother's Day with his children, Todd Tucker and his mother, Mama Joyce.

Riley Burruss was also present there and Kandi made sure to talk about her because she finished school.

In the beautiful photos Kandi shared, you can also see Blaze, Ace Wells Tucker and Riley Burruss sporting their new hairstyle.



