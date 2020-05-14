Justice Department Sues Atlanta-Based Property Owners Over Discrimination Against African-Americans

The Justice Department announced today that it had filed a lawsuit against several homeowners and management companies for discriminating against African Americans.

According to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit was filed against Crimson Management LLC, Benefield Housing Partnership d / b / a Cedartown Commons, and Cedartown Housing Associates, d / b / a Cedarwood Village.

They are accused of violating the Fair Housing Act by intentionally discriminating on the basis of race against African American housing applicants.

