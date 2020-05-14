Justice Department Sues Atlanta-Based Property Owners Over Discrimination Against African-Americans

The Justice Department announced today that it had filed a lawsuit against several homeowners and management companies for discriminating against African Americans.

According to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit was filed against Crimson Management LLC, Benefield Housing Partnership d / b / a Cedartown Commons, and Cedartown Housing Associates, d / b / a Cedarwood Village.

They are accused of violating the Fair Housing Act by intentionally discriminating on the basis of race against African American housing applicants.

“Congress enacted the Fair Housing Act in 1968 to protect Americans from the violence and racially motivated discrimination that has stained our nation's history. More than five decades later, sadly, our nation continues to suffer the scourge of racial prejudice, "said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division." The Justice Department will continue to fight to protect the rights of all Americans to rent and own their houses regardless of their race. "

Authorities say we still have a long way to go on housing equality.

"More than 50 years after the passage of the Fair Housing Act, cases like this demonstrate that there is still work to be done to ensure that all people, regardless of race and color, have equal access to housing," US Attorney Byung J said. "BJay,quot; Pak for the Northern District of Georgia. "My office will continue to dedicate resources to investigate and eradicate housing discrimination."